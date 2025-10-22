 
British prime minister criticised for failing to move against Prince Andrew

British monarchy and the politicians are drawing criticism for failing to act against Prince Andrew

By
Abdul Hafeez
October 22, 2025

Prince Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles, said on Friday he would no longer use his Duke of York title and other honours, following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The reputation of Andrew, the younger brother of King Charles III and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has taken a battering in recent years, most notably because of his links to Epstein. 

Despite his decision to stop using the title, pressure is mounting on the monarchy to take further action. 

A new YouGov poll, reported by Channel 4 News, found that 63% of Britons want Andrew’s Duke of York title formally removed. 

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, “This can be done if there is the political will to do so.” .

Anti-monarchy group Republic also criticized political leaders for inaction, saying, “This will only happen if Starmer allows it to happen. It’s unlikely to happen. The failure of political courage and leadership is shameful.” 

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and has since largely withdrawn from public life.

