Punjab okays tough measures to curb extremism, enforce state writ

Whistle-blower cells in every district approved Wednesday.

Strict enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act across Punjab.

Helpline 15 special cell for extremism, illegal residents reports.

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday chaired an extraordinary meeting that approved a raft of decisive measures to curb extremism and enforce the state’s writ across the province, The News reported.

Convened to review law and order, the high-level huddle authorised strict action against anyone taking up arms against the state and finalised steps to strengthen the rule of law and public safety. The meeting ordered strict enforcement of the Loudspeaker Act and the establishment of whistle-blower cells in every district to encourage reporting of suspicious activity.

A dedicated cell within the Punjab Police Helpline 15 will also be set up to receive complaints and intelligence on extremist groups and illegal international residents. Citizens have been urged to call 15 immediately with relevant information.

The Punjab government also resolved to intensify operations against illegal weapons, corruption, and mafia networks, while promoting a culture of transparency and accountability. Peace committees will be made more active and inclusive immediately, ensuring community participation in ongoing operations.

In line with the government’s vision of taking governance to citizens’ doorsteps, mobile police stations will soon be deployed across the province to provide easy access to police services.

Clarifying that the ongoing combing operations target only extremist elements and not any sect or religious community, the chief minister directed district administrations to submit daily progress reports. These reports will detail actions taken against illegal residents, including those engaged in business activities, those brought into the tax net, and those transferred to deportation centres.

The meeting also approved a ban on advertisements, posters, and placards promoting extremist organisations. Property owners have been strictly warned against renting shops or houses to illegal residents, with violations to be prosecuted under the Tenancy and Passport Acts.

Furthermore, the government announced that cases will be registered under the PECA Act against individuals spreading hateful or inciteful content on social media. A zero-tolerance policy has been enforced across Punjab to combat online hate speech and extremism.