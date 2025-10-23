Ten armed forces officers inducted into civil service

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) building is seen in this image. — FPSC Website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has given its approval for the induction of 10 officers from the armed forces into the civil service, The News reported on Thursday.

According to the official notification issued by the commission, five officers have been allocated to the Pakistan Administrative Service, three to the Police Service, and two to the Foreign Service.

The approval follows their successful completion of the FPSC's psychological and viva voce assessments.

Seven of them belong to the Pakistan Army, two to the Pakistan Air Force and one to the Pakistan Navy.

Capt Yasir Hameed and Capt Zohaib Nasir have been approved to join the Foreign Service. Capt Hamza Tahir Shah, Capt Imtiaz Hussain and Capt Muhammad Bilal Khan Wazir have been approved to join the police service. Capt Syed Abdul Rehman Bin Qasim and Capt Syed Muhammad Umar Shah have been inducted into the Pakistan Administrative Service.

Flight Lieutenant Talha Hasib has been inducted into the Pakistan Administrative Service. Lieutenant Muhammad Arslan Shakeel from Pakistan Navy has been inducted into the Pakistan Administrative Service. Lieutenant Muhammad Ali Hamad of the Navy has been approved to join the Pakistan Administrative Service.