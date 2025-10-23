King Charles' cancer turns Prince William more ruthless

Prince William turns ruthless: report

Right after body language expert Judi James broke down the near palpable “awkwardness” Prince William and Prince Andrew showed at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, royal biographer Andrew Lownie has come forward.

The author of the book Entitled, the Rise and Fall of the House of York, just gave more insights into this side of the Prince of Wales that he calls “ruthless”.

According to the expert, not only is Prince William the future King of England, but already has a lot of pull within the Royal Family.

So much so that he’s becoming “driving force behind the Royal Family’s decision to ostracize Andrew.” Furthermore, “now William is beginning to call the shots” in a number of other matters too because of King Charles’ cancer battle.

For those unversed Prince Andrew has already given up the public use of his titles and honours, and is currently only keeping the title of ‘prince’.

According to the Daily Mail, following this, Prince William’s become “much more ruthless than his father and I think he can see the huge reputational damage that's been done.”

“One of the reasons for the timing is that people are starting to criticise the King for being too weak. I think they realised they needed to do something.”

What is pertinent to mention is that there are also demands being made to Parliament to make permanent measures to this issue.

SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn for example, feels “if the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

According to The Guardian he’s also said, “Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”