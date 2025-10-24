 
Big news for sports fans in Pakistan! Geo Super to air global sports events live

MYCO MD Masoom says Geo Super has played vital role in promoting sports across Pakistan

By
Mohammad Nasir
|

October 24, 2025

The logo of the Geo Super television. — Geo Super/File
KARACHI: Pakistan's sports enthusiasts have a major reason to celebrate as the country’s first private sports channel, Geo Super, is all set to bring live action from the world’s biggest sporting arenas directly to its viewers.

Geo Super has signed a historic partnership with the international streaming platform MYCO, under which Pakistani audiences will be able to watch the English Premier League, Wimbledon, Formula E, World Squash Federation events, Karate, Cricket, and several other global competitions live on Geo Super.

Speaking on the occasion, MYCO Managing Director Umair Masoom said, “This is a landmark day for sports lovers in Pakistan. Geo Super has played a vital role in promoting sports across the country, while Myco has built a strong presence among viewers who enjoy sports through the Myco app.”

He added that Myco holds exclusive rights to several international sporting events, which will now be aired on Geo Super, while events aired by Geo Super will also be streamed live through Myco’s digital platform, ensuring maximum reach for fans.

“The partnership is for 05 years, and together we aim to provide sports fans in Pakistan with the best access to international sporting action,” concluded Umair Masoom.

