PM Shehbaz unveils ‘Roshan Economy Power Package' to spur growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday unveiled the landmark “Roshan Economy Power Package”, setting a discounted tariff of Rs22.98 per unit for industrial and agricultural users, applicable only to electricity consumed above last year’s usage, to spur production, exports and jobs without shifting costs to households, The News reported.

Effective November 2025 to October 2028, the three-year scheme keeps base consumption on existing rates, with only incremental units priced at Rs22.98. The move effectively monetises surplus power at a level well below current tariffs (about Rs34 for industry and Rs38 for agriculture).

The new relief plan offers progressive tariff discounts for higher electricity usage in both industrial and agricultural sectors.

“The package will not impose any cost on households or other sectors,” the prime minister said while meeting with industrialists, agricultural experts and business leaders in Islamabad. He said the programme would strengthen the backbone of Pakistan’s economy — its industry and agriculture — by making them regionally competitive and encouraging investment.

The prime minister praised Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari and his team for crafting the relief plan, calling their efforts “commendable.” He recalled that under last winter’s incentive programme, industrial and agricultural users consumed 410 gigawatt-hours of additional electricity, which helped power factories, increase exports and create jobs.

“The journey from economic crisis to stability has certainly been challenging, but it became possible through the hard work of our economic team and your cooperation,” the prime minister said. “As our industrial and agricultural sectors progress, Pakistan will be able to free itself from the burden of debt.

“By the grace of Allah and through sound policies, the country’s economic indicators have improved. But we must all continue to work even harder,” he added, expressing firm confidence that with collective effort and the economic team’s tireless dedication, Pakistan will soon achieve the goal of economic self-reliance.

Later, Leghari, in a video message, said the government decided to channel 7,000 megawatts of surplus electricity to productive sectors rather than letting it go to waste. “The cost of additional units for both industry and agriculture has been reduced to Rs22.98 per unit,” he said.

“For farmers, the average cost of electricity will drop by Rs7 per unit, while for industries it will fall by about Rs5 per unit.” He said the decision would help reduce the overall average cost of electricity purchases and stimulate economic activity across the country.

According to official details, for industries currently paying Rs34.9 per unit (excluding taxes), the average tariff will drop to Rs32.5 per unit with 25% higher consumption than last year, Rs30.9 with 50% more, and Rs28.9 if consumption doubles. Officials said that even greater usage would lead to further tariff reductions.

Similarly, agricultural consumers now paying Rs32.2 per unit will see the rate fall to Rs30.3 with 25% additional consumption, Rs29.1 with 50% more, and Rs27.6 per unit if they double their power use compared to last year.