US Canada trade talks suspend over ‘egregious' television ad: Watch

In a dramatic late-night social media post, US President Donald Trump announced he is suspending all trade negotiations with Canada, citing an “egregious” and “fraudulent” advertisement campaign funded by the Ontario government.

On Truth Social, Trump posted that the progressing trade talks between US and China are halted due to these anti-tariff ads.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government launched a multi-million dollar ad campaign featuring a clip from a 1987 radio address.

In the address, late President Ronald Reagan warned “high tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation.”

Responding to the ad, Trump wrote, “Based on their egregious behaviour, all trade negotiations with Canada are hereby terminated.”

“Tariffs are very important to the national security, and economy, of the USA,” he added.

The advertisement which is a component of a $75 million campaign broadcast on major U.S. broadcasting channels, cites the original words of Reagan himself stating that trade war and loss of jobs occur as a result of tariffs.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has also criticized the ad for distorting the original speech and is considering its legal remedies.

The decision was informed to the federal government in Ottawa shortly before the post.

A spokesperson for Premier Ford defended the advertisement saying it uses a public-domain address and that “Reagan knew and spoke directly to Americans that tariffs hurt the US economy.”

The move plunged trade talks on steel, aluminum and energy into confusion, a few weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a meeting with Trump at the White House to calm the tension.

The Canadian Prime Minister Office has yet to come out with a statement.