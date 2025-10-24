Retired wrestler disarms mugger attempting to steal his Rolex

A mugger in West Hollywood learned a painful lesson after his chosen target fought back, disarmed him, and pinned him to the ground until authorities arrived.

The dramatic incident occurred on Wednesday, October 22, around 1:00 p.m. (local time) in the 900 block of North Sweetzer Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the location is minutes away from West Hollywood City Hall which is a quite busy neighborhood.

While talking to NBC 4, the retired athlete who has chosen to remain anonymous, recounted the harrowing event as “A small black sedan pulled up, a guy jumped out with a gun, came at me and attacked me.”

However, the robber was unaware of the fact that his intended victim possessed a formidable fighting background.

Utilizing those skills, he quickly turned the tables on his attacker.

“I was able to disarm and take the gun from him. I had him pinned down, he was trying to get up,” he added.

Beside the victim having great fighting skills, the situation had the potential to be fatal as the robber had a gun which was loaded.

The victim confirmed the severity of the threat stating, “the gun was loaded when they pulled the chamber back. One popped out of the chamber, so it was ready to go.”

The retired wrestler took the suspect under control until law enforcement could respond to the scene. Police then took the alleged mugger to custody.