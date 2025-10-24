PM Shehbaz highlights Pakistan's role as regional transport, economic hub

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad on October 24, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News

PM Shehbaz says global connectivity systems rapidly changing.

Cooperation in trade, economy, energy would usher in new era: PM.

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari investors to explore SIFC opportunities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined Pakistan’s growing significance in regional transport and economic connectivity while addressing the closing session of the Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference.

He described the event as a vital platform for dialogue and strengthening bilateral and regional relations.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the government and the people, I welcome all participating delegates,” the PM Shehbaz said, emphasising the importance of collaboration and mutual prosperity.

He pointed out that global transport and connectivity systems are undergoing rapid changes, adding that Pakistan has long remained a key hub in the region, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the country’s infrastructure, the premier mentioned Gwadar’s long coastal belt and Karachi Port as integral parts of the Maritime Silk Road.

PM Shehbaz noted that Pakistan is entering the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which aims to enhance trade, investment, and economic integration.

"Increasing regional connectivity will bring a revolution in the economic and trade sectors," he said, adding that projects like the Trans-Afghan Railway and the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul Railway Corridor are already underway.

He further emphasised that cooperation in trade, economy, and energy would usher in a new era, and that modern connectivity extends beyond physical routes.

"In the digital age, connectivity is not limited to roads, railways, or air routes. Today, it is linked with data and technological integration," PM Shehbaz said, highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing investments in digital infrastructure.

Earlier today, the prime minister highlighted the country's investor-friendly policies, while inviting the Qatari investors to explore new avenues of collaboration under the government’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) framework.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry of Qatar Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and investment cooperation, emphasising opportunities in energy, agriculture, food security, information technology, tourism and infrastructure development.

The Qatari minister is visiting Pakistan to co-chair the 6th Session of Pakistan-Qatar Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Qatar relations, anchored in shared faith, values, and mutual respect.

He also appreciated Qatar’s role as an important partner and an influential regional mediator.

Sheikh Faisal conveyed warm greetings from the Qatari leadership and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to further deepen economic engagement with Pakistan.

He noted that the 6th Session of the JMC provided an important platform to review existing cooperation and identify new initiatives to advance mutually beneficial partnerships.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Qatar’s consistent support on regional and global issues and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to strengthen collaboration at regional and multilateral fora.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination to translate shared understandings into tangible outcomes, including greater facilitation for business-to-business linkages and investment projects.