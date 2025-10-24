King Charles feels 'terrified' of Andrew's 'secrets' as controversy intensifies

King Charles struggles privately but stays strong for public amid Andrew scandal

King Charles is trying to keep calm and composed in public despite worries over Prince Andrew’s latest controversy, claimed an insider.

The cancer-stricken King is said to be stressed by newly uncovered messages linking his brother to Jeffrey Epstein, reported Radar Online.

However, Charles continues to focus on his health and royal duties with insiders saying he is trying to stay strong for the family and the public.

"The King is utterly worn down by it. Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces,” a palace insider revealed.

They added, “It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on his recovery and royal work, but the constant stress is really affecting his health."

The insider further noted how terrified Charles feels as Andrew’s controversy intensifies with each passing day.

"The King feels boxed in – he can't simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew's behavior keeps casting a shadow over everything he's trying to restore within the monarchy,” they said.

"Charles is doing his best to put on a brave face for the public, but the pressure never really stops.

“Doctors have advised him to keep stress to a minimum, yet that's impossible when these scandals keep flaring up. It's wearing him down. Those closest to him fear it could seriously hinder his recovery."