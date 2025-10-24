King Charles lands in big trouble over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: 'Nightmare'

King Charles has landed in new trouble related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as his elder son Prince William is piling pressure on the monarch.

According to a report by the National Examiner, the Prince of Wales wants Harry and Meghan to receive the same royal treatment as uncle Prince Andrew.

The outlet, citing royal insiders has reported the future king “wants to keep up the momentum and hold his father [King Charles III] to his promise, which was to slim down the monarchy together.”

The spy continued part of the promise was to “cut ties” with those “who profit from their connections to the family even though they’re not serving royals.”

The insider added William feels Meghan and Harry are “shamelessly taking advantage of the king’s goodwill.”

“Right now he’s piling on the pressure for his father to be decisive and consistent, which is a nightmare for Charles as it would likely send Harry and Meghan off the deep end,” the close confidant told the publication.

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince William and his father, King Charles, took a joint decision to relinquish Prince Andrew’s title as Duke of York.

The palace shared Prince Andrew’s statement which reads, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”