Prince William sets his sights on Harry & Meghan after taking down Andrew

Prince William issues ruthless warning to Harry & Meghan after Andrew

Prince William, the Prince of Wales is reportedly pushing King Charles to take major action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Just days after Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles due to ongoing scandal, insiders claim that William now wants monarchy to be completely "scandal free."

The source told Closer Magazine, "William’s absolutely convinced that the monarchy can only survive if it’s streamlined and scandal-free, and in his view that means Meghan and Harry need to be cut loose completely."

They added that William wants to keep up the momentum and "hold his father to his promise, which was to slim down the monarchy together and cut ties with hangers-on who profit from their connections to the family even though they’re not serving royals."

For William, Charles' "hard stance" on Andrew was a "huge victory." Now, the Prince of Wales thinks that it has "paved the way for Harry to get the same sort of treatment."

"Right now William is piling on the pressure for his father to be decisive and consistent before he misses his chance," an insider said.

"The fact is, public support for the monarchy is already fragile and in William’s view, allowing Harry and Meghan to continue using their titles abroad while publicly criticising the family risks destroying what little trust remains."

This comes as Prince Andrew announced that he will stop using his royal titles in October 20205 via statement released by Buckingham Palace.

It is pertinent to mention that if King Charles won't act Prince William, the Prince of Wales plans to make stripping titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the first time when he becomes King himself.