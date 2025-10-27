Pakistan aims to double trade with UAE within three years

Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad, delivers his speech at the Pakistan Finance Conference Middle East in Dubai. — Reporter

DUBAI: Pakistan is aiming to double its trade with the United Arab Emirates to 20 billion US dollars within the next three years, said Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister.

Schehzad made the remarks while addressing the Pakistan Finance Conference Middle East, held in Dubai, which brought together leading business figures, policymakers, and financial experts from across the Gulf region. The conference was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

He said Pakistan’s economy was showing encouraging signs of recovery with better currency stability, lower interest rates, and reduced energy costs. Schehzad stressed the need for stronger coordination between the government, regulators, and the business sector to boost investor confidence and ensure steady growth.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said the UAE was seeking stronger regional partnerships to promote economic stability and growth. He said the UAE’s long-term goal was to diversify its economy and expand cooperation with countries like Pakistan in trade and innovation.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, attends the conference, highlighting regional economic cooperation. — Reporter

Pakistan’s Commercial Trade Counsellor in Dubai, Ali Zaib, said the country’s financial services sector currently earns around one billion dollars a year but could reach five billion with deeper global connections.

ICAP President Saif Ullah and Vice President Samiullah Siddiqui said the event highlighted Pakistan’s growing recognition in the Gulf region. They noted that Pakistani professionals, especially in finance and digital services, could play a key role in supporting regional development.

Delegates from Pakistan and the Gulf region pose for a group photo with Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister of Pakistan, and UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Pakistan Finance Conference Middle East in Dubai. — Reporter

Jean Bouquot, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), said finance professionals worldwide should continue to enhance their skills and embrace technology to stay effective in a changing environment. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President of the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), called for closer cooperation between South Asian and Middle Eastern institutions to strengthen regional expertise and growth.

The conference featured discussions on trade, innovation, sustainability, and new opportunities for economic collaboration between Pakistan and the Gulf countries.