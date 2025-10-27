PML-N, PPP join hands in bid to oust AJK PM Anwarul Haq

(Left to right) Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Ahsan Iqbal address a press conference in Islamabad on October 27, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

PPP says alliance aims to restore stability in AJK politics.

PTI forward bloc members join PPP, boosting its majority.

PM Anwar vows to stay until formal motion is tabled.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to support the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for bringing a no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah while addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, alongside PPP central leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and others, after delegations from both parties met President Asif Ali Zardari.



"PML-N's parliamentary party lacks trust in the incumbent [AJK] government," said Sanaullah, adding: "PML-N will support PPP in the no-confidence motion. However, we will not be part of the [new] AJK government."

He went on to say that free and fair elections would be held in the region after completion of the current tenure.

"Incumbent government have become a problem itself instead of a problem resolver," Kaira slammed PM Anwar's administration.

He welcomed the PML-N's decision, which further strengthened the PPP's position to oust the sitting premier. Kaira said that both sides respected each other's decisions as they aimed to bring political stability to the region.

Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning and PML-N senior leader, clarified that his party would sit on the opposition benches. "If the Peoples Party gets a majority in the AJK, then it would form its government," he concluded.

For the unversed, the AJK Legislative Assembly has 53 members, and a simple majority requires 27 votes to table and pass a no-confidence motion if the incumbent premier refuses to step down.

The development comes a day after the Bilawal Bhutto-led party claimed securing a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly after several members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc joined its ranks, accomplishing the required number to table a no-confidence motion against the sitting premier.

The PPP's strength in the AJK Legislative Assembly rose from 17 to 27 after 10 PTI lawmakers joined its ranks.

The PTI legislators announced their decision to join the PPP in a meeting at Zardari House, Islamabad, with Faryal Talpur — president of the PPP Women’s Wing and sister of President Zardari — and senior leader Chaudhry Riaz.

Among those who joined the PPP were Muhammad Hussain, Chaudhry Yasir, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Chaudhry Arshad, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Faheem Akhtar Rabbani, Abdul Majid Khan, Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, and Asim Sharif Butt.

Earlier in the day, it also emerged that the sitting premier, Anwar, has completed consultations regarding his resignation, which is expected to be tendered tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday), indicating that the political realignment in the region is entering its conclusive phase.

Anwar, along with his associates, is likely to sit on the opposition benches following his resignation, sources told Geo News.

'Will continue performing duties'

PM Anwar, during an informal conversation with journalists, said earlier today that if anyone has the required numbers, they should bring a no-confidence motion.

He stated that he would continue performing his duties as long as he holds authority. "I will soon hold a press conference where I will speak in detail," he added.

The prime minister remarked that a no-confidence motion is the beauty of democracy, adding that people would realise his worth only after he is gone.

"I cannot set fire to the very house in which I was born," he said, asserting that there would be no sign of regret on his face.

Presently, PPP holds 17 seats, PML-N nine, and PTI five; the Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party each have one member. A twenty-member forward bloc also exists inside the assembly.