Pakistan's Afghan policy

Afghan Taliban fighters patrol near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Spin Boldak, following exchanges of fire between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Afghanistan, October 15, 2025. — Reuters

For decades, Afghanistan has remained a theatre of competing ambitions, interventions, and tragedies. Yet amid the churn of global powers, Pakistan stands out for its distinct approach, history and resilience.

Unlike distant nations that entered Afghanistan as expeditionary forces and left amid turmoil, Pakistan’s engagement has been shaped by geography, history and survival. Its policies are rooted not in transient strategy but in an enduring recognition that instability across its western border directly affects its internal security and regional standing.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s involvement in Afghanistan has often been misrepresented in external narratives. However, no other state has endured the magnitude of repercussions that Pakistan has faced from the Afghan conflict.

Hosting over three million Afghan refugees for decades without international burden-sharing, suffering thousands of casualties in terrorism and absorbing billions in economic losses, Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability has been both costly and unrelenting.

Unlike foreign militaries that could withdraw at will, Pakistan cannot disengage from Afghanistan’s realities; it shares not only a border but a destiny intertwined through ethnic, cultural and economic links.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Pakistan became a front-line ally in the global war on terror, contributing enormously to counterterrorism operations and intelligence cooperation. Its sacrifices, more than 80,000 lives lost and economic losses exceeding $150 billion, show its enduring commitment to international security.

Yet, Pakistan's strategic patience, often misinterpreted as passivity, reflects an understanding of Afghanistan’s complex tribal, political and ideological fabric. Force projection alone has never brought peace to the region; a reality that both the Soviet and American experiences demonstrate vividly.

The emergence of the Afghan Taliban’s interim regime in 2021 presented both an opportunity and a dilemma. While Pakistan welcomed stability after decades of war, it also faced the challenge of ensuring that Afghan soil was not used against its interests.

The resurgence of attacks in Pakistan by the TTP exposed the fragility of the Afghan Taliban’s internal cohesion and its struggle to assert authority over various militant factions. Yet, Pakistan has exercised restraint, opting for dialogue backed by deterrence, rather than unilateral escalation.

This reflects Islamabad’s preference for calibrated diplomacy over reactionary force, which is a manifestation of its strategic patience and maturity in statecraft.

International observers often overlook Pakistan’s evolving approach toward Afghanistan. The country has shifted from a security-centric lens to a comprehensive framework integrating trade, connectivity, and regional integration.

Initiatives like the CASA-1000 energy project and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highlight Pakistan’s vision of Afghanistan not as a buffer, but as a bridge linking South and Central Asia.

By promoting infrastructure development and cross-border trade, Pakistan aims to replace insecurity with interdependence, a goal that aligns with broader regional frameworks advocated by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

However, Islamabad remains wary of external manipulation of Afghan soil. Evidence of Indian support for anti-Pakistan elements, including the TTP, through networks in Afghanistan has complicated regional security dynamics. India’s engagement with the Afghan Taliban, once unthinkable, now underscores the realpolitik driving its strategy to counter Pakistan’s influence by maintaining limited strategic footholds.

Yet, such manoeuvres risk destabilising Afghanistan further and undermining collective security objectives. Pakistan’s approach, in contrast, seeks sustainable peace through political inclusivity, economic integration and counterterrorism cooperation.

The notion that Pakistan could beat the Taliban militarily overlooks the deeper strategic calculation that defines Islamabad’s posture. Military power has never been the sole instrument of influence in Afghanistan.

Geography, intelligence, economic connectivity and sociocultural proximity are Pakistan’s true assets. While Pakistan possesses the military capability to respond decisively, it recognises that durable stability requires regional consensus and Afghan ownership of peace.

At its core, Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy embodies strategic patience, a disciplined balance between restraint and readiness. It acknowledges the evolving realities of a multipolar region where unilateralism has failed and cooperative security is the only viable path forward.

Islamabad’s emphasis on dialogue, border management and regional economic projects illustrates a long-term vision of constructive engagement. In an era where power is increasingly defined by influence rather than occupation, Pakistan’s approach offers a pragmatic model for states navigating complex asymmetric challenges.

While global powers have withdrawn from Afghanistan, Pakistan continues to shoulder the realities shaped by geography and the weight of regional responsibility. Its journey from a frontline state to a regional stakeholder mirrors its broader evolution as a mature actor in international relations.

Pakistan’s strategic patience is not a sign of weakness but a manifestation of wisdom earned through decades of sacrifice, resilience and a steadfast belief that peace, not power, defines true strength in the region.



The writer is a research fellow at the Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE), Lahore. He can be reached at: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.

Originally published in The News