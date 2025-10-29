Prince Andrew takes major step amid Prince William's ultimatum to Eugenie, Beatrice

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father Prince Andrew has taken another major step amid reports Prince William has issued an ultimatum to his daughters.

Prince William reportedly held a crucial meeting with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice last week and issued the alleged ultimatum.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales has threatened to remove the titles of Beatrice and Eugenie unless they pressured their disgraced father Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge.

Amid these claims, the Mirror, per the GB News has reported Andrew has removed his distinctive Duke of York registration plates from his fleet of luxury cars, marking another step in his withdrawal from public life.

The major development follows Andrew’s decision earlier this month to voluntarily relinquish his Duke of York title.

Prince Andrew, in a statement released by the palace, had said, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Meanwhile, Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, are understood to be engaged in "advanced talks" about departing their 30-room Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge.