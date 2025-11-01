 
Prince Harry panics as Andrew's circumstance risks repeating in the US

Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Prince Harry starts to panic as Andrew’s present threatens becoming his future
Prince Harry has just gone into a frenzy it seems, a frenzy of fear and panic over what Andrew’s title means for him.

Insight into this panic has been shared by celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter, and he shared everything on his own Naughty but Nice substack.

He quoted a well placed source and admitted, that the moment Prince Harry heard about what happened to his uncle “his stomach dropped.”

The same insider admitted too that nuch of the fear comes from the fact that Harry always “thought titles were untouchable. Now he’s not so sure.”

Shuter even summarized it in his own way and said, “For months, Harry has publicly downplayed the importance of royal styling, but watching one erased in real time shook him. Behind closed doors, insiders say Meghan is equally rattled, worrying that the ‘Prince/Princess’ branding tied to their children — and their Hollywood deals — could evaporate.”

But as a Los Angeles strategist claims, “A title isn’t sentimental. It’s leverage in every negotiation.”

