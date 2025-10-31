US, Pakistan explore cooperation in critical minerals, sustainable investment

Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb (centre) during the meeting in Islamabad, on October 31, 2025. — X@Financegovpk

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to deepen bilateral cooperation in Pakistan’s rapidly emerging minerals sector, President of the Critical Minerals Forum (USA) Robert Louis Strayer II and US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker met Finance and Revenue Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday.

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in critical minerals exploration, ensuring supply-chain security, and promoting responsible, sustainable investment to unlock Pakistan’s vast mineral potential.

Both sides expressed commitment to continued engagement and collaboration in the minerals sector, aligned with Pakistan’s economic reform agenda and shared objectives for sustainable development.

The minister welcomed the delegation and underscored Pakistan’s steady economic trajectory, noting improvements across macroeconomic fundamentals and governance reforms.

“Our priority is fundamental fiscal hygiene-building the discipline where capital flows in, remains invested, and is secured through sound policies,” he said.

“This foundation is now translating into improved sentiment and positive signals from international rating agencies.”

The minister said Pakistan had embarked on deep-rooted structural reforms, including power sector restructuring, tax administration reforms, broadening of the tax base, and a roadmap for fiscal sustainability.

He noted that the government was separating tax policy and administration functions by establishing a dedicated tax policy unit within the Ministry of Finance to ensure improved governance and efficiency.

"The 24 state-owned enterprises have been referred to the Privatisation Commission as part of the government’s commitment to improve service delivery and enhance fiscal discipline," he said.

The minister also emphasised Pakistan’s strengthened geopolitical and economic partnerships, saying Pakistan today stands at a constructive intersection of global relationships, renewed momentum in Pakistan-US ties, time-tested relations with China, and forward-looking strategic cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said Pakistan’s mineral and mining sector represented a transformational opportunity.

“This offer Pakistan a pathway to shift from consumption-driven cycles to export-led growth. A strong minerals policy framework will help Pakistan break the cycle of periodic balance-of-payments pressures and reduce future reliance on multilateral support.”

Strayer shared that the Critical Minerals Forum, funded by the US government, works globally to support secure and transparent mineral supply chains for the US industry, particularly in emerging markets.

He said the Forum focused on rare and niche metals, including copper and antimony, and aimed to de-risk investments from both financial and security perspectives.

He reiterated the Forum’s commitment to support technology transfer, IP protection, and US private-sector investor confidence.

The US delegation observed that the US viewed Pakistan’s science, engineering, and mathematics talent as a competitive strength and acknowledged Pakistan’s potential to become a future hub for critical mineral development.

The chargé d’affaires noted the Embassy’s support for US commercial engagement in Pakistan and emphasised the importance of ensuring strong investor confidence and enabling regulatory frameworks in the minerals sector.

The minister said Pakistan was working on important legal and regulatory reforms and would welcome structured proposals from the Critical Minerals Forum.

“We encourage you to return with a detailed framework for collaboration. Pakistan will evaluate it with a view to facilitating responsible investment and ensuring mutual benefit,” he said.