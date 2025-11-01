 
Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.43 per litre

High-speed diesel has also become costlier, climbing by Rs3.02 to Rs278.44 per litre

Saif ur Rehman
November 01, 2025

A petrol pump in the federal capital seen in this undated image. — Online/File
The petrol price has been increased by Rs2.43 per litre for the next fortnight, effective from November 1, following recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the relevant ministries.

Petrol will now be available for Rs265.45 per litre for the coming fortnight, following the authority’s latest price review.

High-speed diesel (HSD) has also become costlier, climbing by Rs3.02 to Rs278.44 per litre, a change officials say reflects adjustments recommended by the relevant ministries.

The News on Wednesday reported that petroleum prices were expected to rise by up to Rs2.34 per litre from the next fortnight, driven by swings in global oil markets and the impact of recent US sanctions on major Russian producers.

Preliminary calculations for the first 12 days of the pricing cycle had suggested that petrol may increase by Rs1.48 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs1.38. Kerosene could see a larger jump of Rs2.34 per litre, while light diesel oil (LDO) may edge up by Re0.49.

This is a developing story and is being updated with additional details

