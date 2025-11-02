 
No ‘dark days' of monarchy can help Prince Andrew, says expert

Prince Andrew’s chances of becoming the King of Britain are laid bare

Eleen Bukhari
November 02, 2025

Prince Andrew can never become the King of Britain.

The former Duke of York, who is ordered to spend a life of exile at Sandringham, remains in the line of succession.

Speaking about the decisions, Royal expert Anthony Seldon writes for The Sun: “He is eighth in the line of succession, which would mean that seven people would have to die before he succeeded. It isn’t going to happen.”

“Not even in the dark days of the distant bloody past did so many members of the Royal Family ever die at the same time.

He added: “Even if a meteorite arrived from outer space and wiped out the entire Royal Family at Sandringham at Christmas, the State would act to ensure that Andrew never succeeded.”

“Preserving the monarchy, and the trust the nation has in it, would overrule everything else,” noted the expert.

