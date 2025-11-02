 
Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hospitalised after chest pain

Abbasi undergoes heart procedure with doctors placing two stents to address blockage in his arteries

November 02, 2025

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addressing a press conference in this undated photo — APP/File
  • Doctors advise ex-PM to take complete rest.
  • Khaqan Abbasi remains under care at hospital.
  • Miftah Ismail says Abbasi’s health is improving.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underwent a heart procedure with doctors placing two stents to address blockage in his arteries.

Hospital sources confirmed that the former premier's condition is now stable and satisfactory, and he is under constant medical observation. According to Abbasi’s family, doctors have advised him to take complete rest and avoid any strenuous activity for the time being.

Abbasi was earlier admitted to the hospital after experiencing cardiac complications, where he is still receiving treatment under the supervision of senior cardiologists.

Miftah Ismail, a party colleague of Abbasi, said in a post on X that the former prime minister’s health is steadily improving and he is resting comfortably.

"Alhamdolillah Shahid Khaqan Abbasi sahib's health condition continues to improve and he is now resting comfortably," he wrote.

"We expect and pray for his quick and full recovery. I thank friends who have been calling to ask about his health," Miftah added.

Abbasi served as Pakistan's 18th prime minister from August 2017 to May 2018 after the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

In February 2023, Abbasi announced parting ways with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — the party where he had served as senior vice president — and later in the same year launched his own party, Awaam Pakistan.

