Vicky Pattison takes over from Gemma Atkinson in major career move

Vicky's very first episode, which will air on October 20

Vicky Pattison has landed an exciting new opportunity as the co-host of Women's Health UK's Just As Well podcast.

The TV star, 38, will share the platform with Women's Health editor-in-Chief Claire Sanderson.

The pair are gearing up to explore a diverse range of topics covering women's physical and mental health.

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison shares emotional update on sister Laura amid cancer battle

Vicky's very first episode, which will air on October 20, will see her in the hotseat as she opens up on her debilitating battle with PMDD and her quest to have a baby.

Speaking about her new role, the former Geordie Shore star remarked: 'I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Just As Well and to be having these honest, important conversations with Claire and the brilliant guests we have lined up.

'Women’s health is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I know from my own experience how confusing, isolating and overwhelming it can feel trying to find answers.

'From PMDD and fertility to ADHD, hormones and mental wellbeing, there’s still so much we need to talk about openly and without judgement.

'I’m looking forward to sharing my own experiences, asking the questions so many women are asking themselves, and helping create a space where listeners feel informed, supported and less alone.'

Vicky will take over from former Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson, who hosted the podcast alongside Claire.

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison sparks backlash after sharing surprising moment with dog