FM Dar to attend Arab-Islamic meeting on Gaza ceasefire in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar will undertake a one-day visit to Istanbul tomorrow to attend the Coordination Meeting of Arab-Islamic Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The meeting, hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, will discuss the implementation of the Gaza Peace Agreement and regional efforts to consolidate the ceasefire, read the statement.

According to the statement, Pakistan — which has remained engaged with the Arab-Islamic peace initiative that led to the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh — will underscore the need for the full implementation of the truce and Israel's complete withdrawal from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, especially Gaza.

"Pakistan will also call for the provision of unfettered humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and the reconstruction of Gaza," the FO said.

It added that Islamabad would reiterate the need for collective efforts to achieve an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, based on pre-1967 borders in line with relevant UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

"Pakistan has been, and will continue to be, committed to efforts to restore peace, justice, and dignity to the Palestinian people, as well as to ensure the realisation of their right to self-determination," the statement concluded.

Hamas and Israel signed an agreement on October 9 to cease fire and free Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in the first phase of United States President Donald Trump's initiative to end the conflict in Gaza.

The deal includes the release of captives and prisoners as well as a surge of aid into Gaza after more than two years of genocide, after Tel Aviv started bombing the Palestinian enclave following Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel.

Later on Oct 13, mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye signed with US President Donald Trump a declaration as the guarantors of a Gaza ceasefire deal aimed at ending two years of war.

The document was signed during the international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on the deal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Pakistan, alongside Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkiye, actively participated in those engagements aimed at securing a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.