Buckingham Palace gets chills running down its spine as it announces DEFCON-1

Buckingham Palace announces DEFCON-1 as Parliament preps action

Buckingham Palace has recently seen DEFCON-1 being announced, and according to sources, there is a frenzy going on in the Firm as a result.

For those unversed, this is all due to the public calls for Andrew to be stripped of not just his dukedom or military honors, but also the title of prince that he enjoys as the younger brother of the reigning monarch, and son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A warning about the Firm’s state has been shared by a Whitehall source. According to their findings, the reason for DEFCON-1 was Andrew’s title fiasco that rocked the Firm, reason being Parliament “was sniffing around” according to celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter.

On his substack he explained that, behind closed doors, senior MPs has begun talks about Andrew’s behavior and conduct, and there were even plans to have him summoned “to testify under oath.”

According to the reporter, “the moment lawmakers start treating a royal like a cabinet minister, everything collapses. That’s DEFCON-1 at the Palace.”

For those unversed, should Parliament step in once into the Firm’s ‘jurisdiction’, they “can do it again. And if they tug the Andrew thread, more follows: private security, foreign dealings, royal finances, Queen Elizabeth’s decisions. The mere specter of hearings sent chills down centuries of royal precedent,” he added too.

According to Mr Shuter, that is why Andrew’s title was handled as swiftly as it was, and “we have never seen royal paperwork move that quickly,” he even added.

A big reason for that though, is because “the King had leverage — Prime Minister Keir Starmer owes him for discreet whispering in Donald Trumps ear. Lammy didn’t blink.”

However, before the news signed off a senior advisor was also quoted saying that King Charles’ reasons for going this route were not because “for shame,” instead Andrew “was sacrificed to protect the system.”