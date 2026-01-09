 
King Charles sends clear message to Prince William about Kate

King Charles' latest action reveals where his heart lies

Shehzad Hameed
January 09, 2026

King Charles III's latest move reveals where his heart lies with his heartwarming gesture to the future Queen.

The monarch's action confirms that William's wife has captured a special place in the eyes of her father-in-law as the 77-year-old even became the first royal to wish the 44th birthday to the Princess of Wales.

Prince William might be feeling lost and shocked to remain behind as his dad's gesture won hearts, teaching the heir to the British throne a lesson to be first in celebrating the loved one's precious and auspicios moments.

The King opened Kate's big day with his heartfelt message, which was shared on the royal family's official Instagram even before Princess Catherine's own emotional video.

King's gesture seems to be a message to William that he and Queen Camilla love Princess Kate the most, quashing rumours of dispute.

In 2025, William left fans in tears with his touching tribute to the Princess Wales as he wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

This year, William's words are seen no wahere as Kate herself shared the post on their official joint Instagram on her big day, explaining how it means to be alive after experiencing the devestating time in life, thanking nature to remain as a steadfast companion in all circumstances.


