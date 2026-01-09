Princess Kate releases emotional video message on 44th birthday: 'Alive'

Kate Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday with a moving video message, revealing the truth about her healing and explaining how it means to be alive.

Kate - who turns 44 on Friday, January 9 - expressed she has spent winter reflecting on how “deeply grateful” she is.

The Princess, in the final instalment of Kensington Palace’s quarterly Mother Nature series, explaine how nature heals.

The future queen launched the series in spring as a celebration of the changing seasons across the UK.

In a video shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media on her big day, Kate said: “Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration."

The Princess went on: “Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection. To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing."

She made an emotional admissio about her journey, saying: “I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am. For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive."

The royal tried to explain how important role nature plays in one's life, saying: “To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides. In memory. Helping us to heal.”

Prince William's wife's birthday falls just days before the first anniversary of her announcement at the start of 2025 that she was in remission from cancer.

King Charles has shared birthday wish to her beloved daughter-in-law by sharing a heartwarming picture of Kate.