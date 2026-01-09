Meghan Markle hits basic chic jokes about 'red paint moments'

Meghan Markle has worn out the yearbook quote 'less is more,' because this January the Duchess of Sussex is doubling down on slow living in a way that feels more wellness retreat than royal resignations memo.

On Thursday evening, Markle posted a fresh carousel on Instagram via her lifestyle brand As Ever, featuring serene snapshots of her arranging flowers, bundled up in her “cosy era uniform.”

In the caption, she encouraged followers with a simple command that feels like a hug, “This is your sign to put the kettle on.”

After returning to Instagram in 2025 following a lengthy hiatus, she’s been using her platform to share intentional glimpses into life at their Montecito home where she homeschools, gardens, lights candles and now seems to have perfected the art of floral arrangement.

But As Ever hasn’t completely escaped online chatter.

This week the brand briefly made headlines after a website glitch exposed large inventory numbers for jams, teas and its signature flower sprinkles, sparking speculation about slow sales before insiders clarified the figures reflect scaling up for global expansion.

Meghan’s early‑year posts seem designed to embody reset and ritual more than red carpet glamour.

Just days ago, a carousel from January 1 celebrated “January: Reset & Rituals,” revealing everything from handwritten notes and coffee moments to a black and white photo of Meghan carrying Princess Lilibet in a straw hat.

While the Duchess seems to be embracing a more serene start to 2026, her lifestyle brand is drawing mixed reactions online.

Critics on social media have labeled the offerings as “boring” or overly safe, with one user joking that they wanted “to throw red paint on it all while she shrieks in horror.”