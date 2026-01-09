Harry and Meghan’s 2026 return comes with unexpected guest appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle marked their first public appearance of 2026 with a surprise cameo from their dog, Pula.

The couple joined Gayle King on an Oprah Daily show to discuss the impact of smartphones on children’s wellbeing.

Appearing via video link from their Montecito home, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke with authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price about the hidden pressures of phone-based childhoods, asking thoughtful questions.

During a lighthearted moment, Gayle noted she could spot Pula in the background, prompting Harry to laugh, “She’s been sitting next to us, chewing a stick.”

The timing of the appearance carried extra weight.

On this day in 2020, Harry and Meghan stunned the world by announcing they would step back as senior working royals, pledging financial independence while continuing to support Queen Elizabeth II, the Commonwealth and their patronages.

Their carefully worded statement which name-checked the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge marked the beginning of a new chapter far from palace life.

Six years later, that chapter looks markedly different. Rather than royal engagements, the couple are focused on advocacy, particularly online safety for children and young people.

In 2024, they launched The Parents’ Network, a free support initiative for families affected by social media harms, and Harry has repeatedly spoken out about the mental health impact of smartphones on younger generations.

The Sussexes have also weighed in on global policy debates, most recently reacting to Australia’s social media ban for under-16s praising it as “bold, decisive action” while warning it could only act as a temporary solution.