Princess Kate drops royal title as she introduces husband as 'William'

Princess Kate's latest gesture surprises royal fans during her and Willaim's London outing

Princess Kate surprised people as she introduced her husband Prince William to a patient with out his title during a joint royal engagement at Charing Cross Hospital in west London on Thursday.

The future queen showed off her kind nature while meeting with patients. "This is William," the Princess of Wales said simply, forgoing any mention of his numerous titles.

The Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne as the eldest son of King Charles, responded with characteristic warmth, shaking the patient's hand and joking: "We've come to interrupt your gym session."

Kate and William address one another by their first names rather than formal titles. They frequently sign personal social media messages with just their initials, "W" or "C".

The video of the couple's down-to-earth gesture set the internet ablaze, with royal experts also shared the clip on their official Instagram accounts and praising Princess Catherine for ‘humble’ introduction of William.

In another video, released by Kensington Palace on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, William and Kate are seen meeting brain injury survivors.

Royal fans on social media expressed their admiration for the couple's grounded conduct during the hospital visit.

Royal commentator also shared the video showing Kate presenting William.

Reacting to the couple's gestures, royal fans flooded the coments section, with one writing: "And they are both so humble, she introduced PW, 'This is William', to one of the patients."

Another fan commended the royals approach, writing: "I love how she introduces her husband, 'This is William', no titles, no protocol."

William and Kate serve as joint patrons of NHS Charities Together. They attended the hospital to draw attention to the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers facing heightened pressure during the winter period.