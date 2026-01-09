 
King Charles and Queen Camilla wish Princess Kate a happy birthday

The Princess of Wales marks her 44th birthday on January 9, 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Today marks the future queen's first cancer-free birthday

It’s a very special day at the Royal Family household as Princess Kate marks her 44th birthday today.

The Princess of Wales is celebrating her big day on Friday, January 9, with private celebrations expected to be underway. Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla have led the family in wishing the future queen with a very special message.

“Wishing a Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!” read a message, accompanied by a stunning picture of Kate from her milestone visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, England, back in July. 

The message, which also included a birthday cake emoji, was shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page run by Buckingham Palace.

More wishes are expected to come soon, as it is tradition for the monarch to lead the tributes. Catherine’s husband, Prince William, is expected to make a very personal and heartfelt public wish to Kate as he does every year. 

In fact, the Prince of Wales' wish this year will likely carry extra emotional weight as Kate is celebrating her first cancer-free birthday since announcing her remission in February last year. 

