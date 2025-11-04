Dick Cheney, powerful former US VP who pushed for Iraq war, dies at 84

Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at memorial for former House Minority Leader Bob Michel at the Capitol Building in Washington March 9, 2017. — Reuters

Dick Cheney, a driving force behind the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, who was considered by presidential historians as one of the most powerful vice presidents in US history, passed away at age 84, his family said on Tuesday.

In a statement, his family said that Cheney died on Monday from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

The Republican — a former Wyoming congressman and secretary of defense — was already a major Washington player when then-Texas governor George W Bush chose him to be his running mate in the 2000 presidential race that Bush went on to win.

As vice president from 2001 to 2009, Cheney fought vigorously for an expansion of the power of the presidency, having felt that it had been eroding since the Watergate scandal that drove his one-time boss Richard Nixon from office.

He also expanded the clout of the vice president's office by putting together a national security team that often served as a power center of its own within the administration.

Cheney was a strong advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and was among the most outspoken of Bush administration officials warning of the danger from Iraq's alleged stockpile of weapons of mass destruction. No such weapons were found.

He clashed with several top Bush aides, including Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, and defended "enhanced" interrogation techniques of terrorism suspects that included waterboarding and sleep deprivation.

Others, including the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the UN special rapporteur on counter terrorism and human rights, called these techniques "torture."

His daughter Liz Cheney also became an influential Republican lawmaker, serving in the House of Representatives but losing her seat after opposing Republican President Donald Trump and voting to impeach him in the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. Her father, who agreed with her, said that he would vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in 2024.

"In our nation's 248 year-history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," said the man who had long been a foe of the left.

Cheney was troubled much of his life by heart problems, suffering the first of a number of heart attacks at age 37. He had a heart transplant in 2012.

Taking on Iraq

Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, who had been colleagues in the Nixon White House, were key voices pushing for the March 2003 invasion of Iraq.

In the run-up to the war, Cheney suggested there might be links between Iraq and al Qaeda and the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States. A commission on the 9/11 attacks later discredited this theory.

Cheney predicted US forces would be "greeted as liberators" in Iraq and that the troop deployment — which would last around a decade — would "go relatively quickly ... weeks rather than months."

Although no weapons of mass destruction were found, Cheney in later years insisted that the invasion was the right decision based on the intelligence at the time and the removal of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein from power.

More than a decade earlier, as defense secretary under President George HW Bush, Cheney had directed the US military operation to expel an Iraqi occupation army from Kuwait in the first Gulf War.

He urged Bush senior to take an uncompromising line against Iraq after Saddam Hussein sent his troops to occupy Kuwait in August 1990. But at that point Cheney did not support an invasion of Iraq, saying the United States would have to act alone and that the situation would become a quagmire.

Because of Cheney's long ties to the Bush family and experience in government, George W Bush chose him to head his vice presidential search in 2000. Bush then decided the man doing the search was the best candidate for the job.

Upon his re-entry into politics, Cheney received a $35 million retirement package from oil services firm Halliburton, which he had run from 1995 to 2000. Halliburton became a leading government contractor during the Iraq war. Cheney's oil industry links were a subject of frequent criticism by opponents of the war.

First Republican in generations

Richard Bruce Cheney was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Marjorie Lorraine (née Dickey) and Richard Herbert Cheney on January 30, 1941, the day then-President Franklin Roosevelt turned 59. His mother was a waitress turned softball player, his father a federal worker with the Soil Conservation Service.

Both sides of the family were staunch New Deal Democrats, he wrote in his 2011 book "In My Time: A Personal and Political Memoir."

Convinced that the president would want to know that he shared a birthday with the newborn, Cheney's grandfather urged Marjorie and Richard to share the news by telegram with the White House.

In his family he "was the first Republican probably since my great-grandfather who fought in the Civil War on the Union side," he told the PBS documentary "Dick Cheney: A Heartbeat Away."

He moved as a boy to Wyoming with his family, before attending Yale University. "I was a mediocre student, at best," he said. He dropped out.



