Last nuclear tests conducted over 27 years ago: FO

A police officer stands guard outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on January 18, 2024. — AFP

FO responds to Indian allegations over nuclear testing.

US side has already clarified its position, says FO.

India’s record on nuclear safety remains deeply concerning.

The Foreign Office said on Friday that Pakistan conducted its last nuclear tests back in May 1998.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi responded to the statement made by his Indian counterpart over allegations about Pakistan’s past nuclear record and whether Pakistan wishes to take up the matter of nuclear testing with the US.

Advertisement

“India is clearly distorting facts and misrepresenting the remarks of US President Donald Trump. The US side has already clarified its position to the media regarding the statements by the president,” he said.

For the record, he mentioned, Pakistan’s last nuclear tests were conducted in May 1998, and its position on nuclear testing is well established and consistent.

Andrabi added that Pakistan has been supporting United Nations General Assembly resolutions calling for a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing.

In contrast, he said, India’s abstentions on these resolutions reflect its ambiguous and questionable intentions on future nuclear testing.

Pakistan’s nuclear programme operates under a robust command and control structure, comprehensive export controls, and an impeccable record of compliance with the global non-proliferation regime, the spokesperson mentioned.

Andrabi said that allegations of “clandestine or illegal nuclear activities” are baseless, malicious, and part of India’s disinformation campaign aimed at diverting attention from its own irresponsible conduct.

India’s record on nuclear safety and security remains deeply concerning.

“Over the past several decades, numerous incidents involving the theft and illicit trafficking of sensitive nuclear material and other radioactive substances have exposed serious deficiencies in India’s ability to safeguard its facilities.”

As recently as last year, he recalled, radioactive equipment from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), along with the highly radioactive substance Californium — valued at over $100 million — was found on sale in India.

“Such recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale point to the existence of a thriving nuclear black market for sensitive and dual-use materials in India. The international community must take serious note of these alarming gaps, which pose a grave threat to both regional and global security.”