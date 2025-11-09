Pakistan outclass Kuwait, crowned Hong Kong Sixes 2025 champions

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi and batter Abdul Samad during the Hong Kong Sixes final, in Hong Kong, November 9, 2025. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

HONG KONG: Pakistan produced a commanding display, beating Kuwait by 44 runs to lift the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 trophy at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a quick start. Opener Abdul Samad launched Yasin Patel’s second ball of the match for six, while the bowler, under pressure, also sent down three wides.

Khawaja Nafay then kept the onslaught going by clearing the ropes with his first delivery, propelling Pakistan to an eye-catching 26 runs from the opening over.

Kuwait fought back in the second over as Meet Bhavsar dismissed Khawaja Nafay for 22 off six balls, which included two fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 33-1 in 1.4 overs.

Skipper Abbas Afridi then came to the crease and hit back-to-back sixes, taking Pakistan to 45-1.

Abdul Samad continued his aggressive form in the third over with a boundary and a six, pushing Pakistan past the 50-run mark in just 2.2 overs.

By the end of four overs, Pakistan were in a commanding position at 95-1, thanks to Samad’s three consecutive sixes in the fourth over and contributions from Afridi.

Kuwait tried to strike back as Bhavsar dismissed Samad for 42 off 13 balls, which included two fours and five sixes. Shahid Aziz was also dismissed for a duck, leaving Pakistan at 95-3 in 4.3 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat joined Afridi and hit a boundary to push Pakistan past 100, taking the total to 107-3.

The final over turned into a fireworks display as Afridi scored a blazing 52 off 11 deliveries, including two fours and seven sixes, finishing Pakistan’s innings at 136.

Chasing 136, Kuwait got off to a strong start as Adnan Idrees launched a six off Shahid Aziz’s second delivery and added another off a wide.

Aziz conceded 32 runs in the first over alone, putting Pakistan under early pressure. Mohammad Shahzad struck back in the second over, dismissing Idrees for 30 off eight balls, including five sixes, leaving Kuwait at 33-1 in 1.3 overs.

Bilal Tahir contributed a six but was soon dismissed, while Bhavsar continued to score boundaries, keeping Kuwait in contention.

Maaz Sadaqat’s precise bowling then turned the tide, claiming three quick wickets, including a hat-trick threat by dismissing Mohamed Shafeeq LBW on the first ball of his third over.

Bhavsar kept Kuwait alive with crucial boundaries, but Sadaqat limited the damage to 18 runs in the over, leaving Kuwait needing 44 from the final over.

Abdul Samad finished the job in the sixth over, dismissing Kuwait for 92, handing Pakistan a comprehensive 43-run victory.