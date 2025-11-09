PCB announces squad for Sri Lanka, tri-nation series

Players of Sri Lanka (left) and Pakistan celebrate during the Asia Cup 2025. — ACC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced the squad for the home series against Sri Lanka and the upcoming tri-nation series, consisting of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz has been released from the Pakistan men’s squad to participate in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country’s premier first-class tournament, with the seventh round starting on 11 November.

Advertisement

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman has been added to the T20I squad in Hasan’s place, while no replacement has been named for the ODI squad.

The men in green recently concluded a home series against South Africa, which proved vital for preparation.

Pakistan defeated the Proteas in both the T20I and ODI series, winning the latter 2-1, while the Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

The ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be held at Rawalpindi on November 11, 13, and 15.

Historically, the two sides have faced each other 157 times in ODIs, with Pakistan winning 93 matches, Sri Lanka 59, four matches ending in no result, and one match ending in a tie.

Following the ODI leg, Zimbabwe will join Pakistan and Sri Lanka for the T20I tri-series, starting on November 17.

The opening two matches will be played in Rawalpindi, before the tournament moves to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium for the remaining fixtures, including the final on November 29.

Updated 15-Member ODI Squad:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, and Salman Ali Agha.

Updated 15-Member T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), and Usman Tariq.

Sri Lanka Tour to Pakistan – ODI Fixtures:

11 November – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

T20I Tri-Series Fixtures: