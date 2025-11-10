Asif dismisses 'baseless propaganda' against PIA's safety, operational standards

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a file photo. — APP

PIA strictly follows Pakistan CAA, international standards: Asif

Adds govt fully supports PIA's revival, network expansion efforts.

PIA’s average daily revenue in last 3 days reached Rs 600m: minister



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dismissed what he termed “baseless propaganda” regarding Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), its flight safety, and operational standards.

In a statement on X, the minister said: “Safety is non-negotiable, but unqualified people cannot dictate it in the presence of Pakistani and international regulators.”

He said that PIA's flight operations strictly adhere to Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and international safety standards.

Asif said the government “fully backs PIA's efforts to return the flag carrier to profitability and to expand its network,” adding that the airline's average daily revenue over the past three days stood at Rs600 million, which he said was achieved through uninterrupted domestic and international schedules.

He accused certain elements of spreading “malicious news” to harm national interests and sabotage the airline’s revival.

“We have worked tirelessly over the last five years to revive PIA,” the minister added.

Asif said that PIA continues to operate all domestic routes and international destinations, including Toronto, Manchester, Paris, Saudi Arabia, China, and the Far East, with plans to soon expand its services to Europe and North America.

Separately, multiple PIA flights were cancelled and several others delayed on Sunday as the dispute between the national carrier and its engineering staff continues.

The issue stems from the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan's (SAEP) protest over work conditions and safety-related grievances.