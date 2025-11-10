LHC seeks detailed reports on smog control measures

A man walks carrying a bunch of cleaning brushes on his shoulder while selling them along a road amid smog and air pollution in Lahore.— Reuters

Court hears several pleas related to smog prevention.

Various dept reps appear before Justice Karim.

Judge expresses dismay over cutting of trees.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed all relevant departments to submit comprehensive implementation reports on anti-smog measures by November 12.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directive while hearing multiple petitions related to smog prevention and environmental protection.

During the proceedings, representatives from various government departments appeared before the court, while a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission presented a report highlighting that heavy traffic increases in the city after 11pm, contributing to worsening smog conditions.

The DIG Motorway Police informed the court that the department had supported earlier pilot projects and remained ready to assist in current efforts.

Justice Karim appreciated the cooperation but remarked that smog conditions would not improve until effective vehicle inspections were ensured.

The court also sought details from the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) regarding restaurants and barbecue facilities established inside public parks, asking how much park area had been utilised for commercial purposes.

PHA’s counsel assured the court that an inspection would be carried out and a report submitted by the next hearing. However, Justice Karim warned that turning parks into revenue-generating spaces by cutting down trees would not be tolerated, stating: “If the aim is just to make money, then we might as well cut down all of Lahore’s trees — this approach is unacceptable.”

Justice Karim emphasised that concrete and effective measures were required to curb smog, including strict traffic control, thorough vehicle inspections, protection of green spaces, and better regulation of nighttime heavy traffic.

The court ordered all concerned departments to submit their implementation reports by November 12.