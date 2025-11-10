Ruckus-marred NA session adjourned till tomorrow

PPP leader Raja Pervais Ashraf speaks during a National Assembly session, Islamabad, November 10, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/PTV Parliament

Ashraf recalls unfulfilled promises during PTI tenure.

Kamran criticises rush, parliamentary rule violations.

Marwat emphasises debate on 27th Amendment procedures.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session on Thursday descended into chaos, with members exchanging heated words, prompting the adjournment of the session until 11am tomorrow.

PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf recalled the PTI government’s tenure, asking: “Where are the two million jobs? Where are the five million homes?”

He accused former PTI leaders of undermining democracy and highlighted past hardships faced by President Asif Ali Zardari during his imprisonment.

Ashraf said: “These powers [which will be introduced after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment] are not just for Zardari; all presidents will benefit. The amendment will strengthen Pakistan’s defence.”

Ex-PTI leader and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat said discussions on the amendment should have been more thorough. He also referred to Benazir Bhutto’s legacy, stating that resolutions on her assassination should have been passed unanimously.

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser criticised past PPP actions, questioning whether constitutional amendments were handled with sufficient care and respect. He said, “If the head of the constitutional court is chosen by the prime minister, how will justice be ensured?”

JUI-F lawmaker Aliya Kamran highlighted procedural concerns, noting: “Members are not even being consulted. We are repeatedly violating rules by rushing these amendments.” She also pointed out that 48 articles were being amended out of 208 in the Constitution.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi reiterated that Pakistan would not allow threats to national security to go unchecked. He said the armed forces would continue to receive full support and stressed that global support stood with Pakistan.

The NA session coincided with a Senate session, which saw the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with 64 vote, which saw the opposition staging a walkout and tearing copies of the Bill.

The proposed amendment would overhaul the military and judicial structures, with proposals to curtail certain powers of the Supreme Court.