Authorities announce updated traffic plan for Karachi's University Road

Commuters wade through stagnant sewerage water near Frere Police Station, Karachi, October 7, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: Traffic police on Monday announced an updated traffic plan for commuters amid Karachi Water and Sewerage System Improvement Project's (KWSSIP) ongoing K-4 project on Karachi's University Road.

Authorities had announced the closure of the road from November 10 to December 30 as the KWSSIP lays water pipelines under the K-4 supply scheme.

Advertisement

They said that traffic would be diverted toward Aladin Park via NIPA Chowrangi as an alternate route.

Traffic police have now announced the closure of the service lane from Aziz Bhatti Park to Federal Urdu University.

Traffic was being diverted from Sir Syed University to Ghaziabad Road, while the route from Safari Park to Hasan Square remained open, they said.

Karachiites may experience traffic congestion in the surrounding areas due to the closure of the main artery for the K-4 project work.

Authorities plan to install 2.7 kilometres of lines between NIPA Chowrangi and Federal Urdu University.

KWSSIP officials said that the first phase of the plan spans NIPA Chowrangi to Federal Urdu University, with the second phase extending the pipeline from Hasan Square to NIPA Chowrangi.

Officials have set a December 30 deadline to complete the work, which includes the installation of 96-inch and 72-inch water lines.

Meanwhile, officials have urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate during the ongoing development work.