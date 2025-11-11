PML-N stalwart Senator Irfan Siddiqui passes away

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui addresses press conference in Islamabad on September 25, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PML-N stalwart breathes his last at Islamabad hospital.

President Zardari pays tribute to Siddiqui’s services for democracy.

PM says Pakistan lost thinker, teacher, and principled intellectual.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui passed away in Islamabad on Monday after battling illness for the past two weeks, Geo News reported.

Siddiqui had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in the federal capital, where his condition deteriorated before his demise.

Advertisement

He served as the PML-N’s parliamentary leader in the Senate and was known as one of the closest aides to party president Nawaz Sharif.



The veteran lawmaker was also a member of committees on Business Advisory, Human Rights, Information and Broadcasting, Interior and Narcotics Control, and National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

He was also a member of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. The PML-N stalwart was elected to the Senate on a general seat from Punjab.

The PML-N lawmaker was also a columnist for Daily Jang.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. In his condolence message, the president paid tribute to the late senator’s remarkable services for the promotion and strengthening of democracy in Pakistan. He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his condolences to the bereaved family of the PML-N senior leader. He paid rich tribute to the senator’s outstanding contributions in the fields of journalism and politics, saying Senator Siddiqui upheld high traditions both as a journalist and as a politician.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Senator Siddiqui, saying Pakistani politics has lost a distinguished and dignified politician.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.