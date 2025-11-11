At least 12 martyred, over two dozen injured in Islamabad suicide blast

A burning car seen at the site of explosion in Islamabad in this screengrab taken from a video. — X

A suicide blast rocked the federal capital on Tuesday, leaving at least 12 martyred and 27 injured outside a kachehri court building on Tuesday, confirmed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Speaking to the media, the interior minister said the suicide attack took place at 12:39pm today.

The security czar said the suicide bomber was trying to enter the courthouse but “when he did not get an opportunity, he attacked a police vehicle”.

Noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ensure best medical assistance to those injured, the Naqvi said that the first priority will be to identify the suicide bomber.

"Those behind the court attack will be brought to light," the minister noted, adding: "There are many links in today's attack; evidence will be brought to light soon".

"There are many messages in this attack. If someone from another country is involved, it will not be forgiven," he warned.

Naqvi further revealed that the suicide bomber remained at the site for 10 to 15 minutes, planning to enter the building before carrying out the attack. He added that the attacker detonated the explosives as soon as a police vehicle arrived.

Earlier, the security czar visited the site of the explosion outside Islamabad’s district courts and directed that the search operation be completed swiftly. Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the minister on the incident.

Earlier, police said that the explosion occurred in a car parked outside the court.

The injured reportedly included the petitioners and lawyers. The building of the kacheri court was vacated after the explosion. Those present inside the building were being evacuated through the back door of the facility and court proceedings were suspended.

Islamabad deputy inspector general (DIG), chief commissioner and forensic team arrived at the site of the explosion soon after, while the rescue teams and law enforcers shifted the deceased and injured to the hospital.

An emergency has been declared at the capital's Pims hospital.

Sources later revealed that the "head" of the suspected suicide bomber was found at the place of the explosion.

They said the bombing was carried out by India-backed terrorists and the Afghan Taliban's proxy, Fitna al-Khawarij.

Wana Cadet College attack

The attack comes a day after militant infiltration in Wana Cadet College in South Waziristan as Indian-backed terrorists attacked the military institute on Monday.

Security forces eliminated two attackers and trapping three inside, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Speaking about the incident today in Islamabad, Naqvi said that another suicide attack had taken place in Wana, while three people were martyred at the cadet college. He stated that the attackers had planned to take people hostage at the cadet college but failed to do so.

The interior minister said the attackers had been in contact with their handler in Afghanistan. “We must stand with our country and security forces,” he emphasised, adding that a clearance operation was under way in the Wana area.

Naqvi further said that evidence had been provided showing that training was taking place in Afghanistan. “If these terrorists are not stopped, we will take care of them ourselves,” he warned.

Rising terrorism

Pakistan has been grappling with rising terror incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban regime took power in 2021.

Since then, terrorists have carried out hundreds of cross-border terror attacks in Pakistan, leading to the martyrdom of soldiers and countless civilians, including women and children.

During the first eight months of 2025, KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 138 civilians and 79 police personnel.

Pakistan has long urged the Afghan Taliban regime to prevent its soil from being used to launch attacks inside Pakistan.

The cross-border terrorism also resulted in tense border clashes between forces from the two neighbouring countries in October.

Pakistan struck multiple Taliban posts along the border on October 12 after they, aided by affiliated militants, resorted to unprovoked firing.

Pakistan's retaliatory strikes resulted in the killing of over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants.

As many as 23 Pakistani soldiers also embraced martyrdom during the clashes.

Security forces also destroyed terrorists' multiple strongholds in "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul.

The two countries have since stopped hostilities after a ceasefire agreement, requested by the Afghan Taliban regime.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.