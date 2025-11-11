Ex-Intel engineer vanishes after allegedly stealing 18,000 ‘top secret’ files

Intel Corporation has filed a $250,000 lawsuit against a former software engineer who allegedly downloaded around 18,000 confidential files labeled “Intel Top Secret,” and disappeared subsequently.

The case is a prime example of the data security risks linked with corporate layoffs.

The lawsuit reported that Jinfeng Luo, an employee since 2014 was terminated in July 2025.

In the days leading to his departure, Luo allegedly made various attempts to transfer vast amounts of data.

Initially, he failed to copy files to an external drive that was blocked by company security, he successfully transferred data to a Network-Attached Storage (NAS) device three days before his final day.

He then spent his remaining time at Intel downloading a treasure trove of confidential company assets.

Within no time, the company detected the data breach shortly after he transferred data. The lawsuit stated that the company made several attempts in the past three months to contact Luo via calls, emails, and letters.

But there is no response from his side. This prompts legal action to recover the company’s stolen property.

“Luo has refused to even engage with Intel,” the lawsuit states, “let alone return the files.”

The incident occurred amidst a massive, ongoing reduction-in-force at Intel, which has observed 35,000 jobs cut in recent years.

The company has a history of pursuing legal action against ex-employees for data theft; another former engineer was recently sentenced to probation and a fine for stealing data to allegedly secure a job at Microsoft.

Intel is now seeking $250,000 in damages and the return of all stolen information from Luo, whose current whereabouts remain unknown.