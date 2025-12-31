Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter dies at 35 after cancer diagnosis

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, just weeks after she made public her terminal cancer diagnosis.

The JFK Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s passing in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” the statement reads.

Schlossberg is survived by her husband, George Moran, their two young children (ages 3 and 1); her parents, Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg; her siblings, Jack Schlossberg and Rose Schlossberg McAuliffe; and Rose’s husband, Rory McAuliffe.

What cancer did Tatiana Schlossberg have?

Schlossberg revealed her cancer diagnosis in a poignant essay she wrote for The New Yorker, published on November 22—the 62nd anniversary of her grandfather John F. Kennedy’s death.

In the essay, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia after giving birth to her second child in May 2024.

It was detected after her doctor noticed an imbalance in her white blood cell count.

“Everyone thought it was something to do with the pregnancy or the delivery. After a few hours, my doctors thought it was leukemia,” she recounted her disbelief in her diagnosis.

Who was Tatiana Schlossberg?

Schlossberg was born on May 5, 1990, in New York City. Her mother, the daughter of the 35th president and first lady Jackie Kennedy, has served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan and Australia. Her father is a designer and artist.

Schlossberg graduated from Yale University with a major in history before she attended the University of Oxford for a master’s in American history.

She chose journalism as a career, starting as an intern for The New York Times in 2014.

She later became a staff writer for the paper’s Metro section and most recently ascended to its science section.

Schlossberg later worked as a freelance environmental journalist, focusing on the impacts of climate change phenomena, and contributed several stories to The Washington Post.

Besides her reporting as a freelance journalist, she was the author of a book titled Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have, which earned her the accolade of the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award.