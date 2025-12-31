Meet Flossie, world's oldest cat who celebrates landmark birthday

Flossie, a British cat, hit age 30 on December 30, 2025, breaking her own record as the world’s oldest feline

Flossie, born on December 29, 1995, is the British domestic shorthair tortoiseshell cat who lived in a feral colony in Merseyside, England, after a hospital worker rescued her as a kitten.

In 2022, she set a world record at 26 years and 316 days old—equal to the 120 years of a human life.

Flossie's current guardian, Vicki Green, who lives in Orpington, outside of London, explained, saying, “I knew from the start that Flossie was a special cat, but I didn’t imagine I’d share my home with a world-record holder.”

The Brit adopted the kitty during her more "mature years” from UK-based charity Cats Protection, where she lost her previous owners.

“I’ve always wanted to give older cats a comfortable later life,” added Green.

“I’m immensely proud that Cats Protection matched me with such an amazing cat.”

At the time of her verification, she was already deaf and had failing eyesight.

Despite these age-related ailments, Flossie was otherwise in good health and was “affectionate and playful,” just like a kitten, detailed Flossie’s guardian Green, as reported by The Post.

Though the secret to her longevity is still a mystery, Cats Protection noted that she maintained a regular regimen that included gentle play, regular meals, and prolonged.

Despite her advanced age, Flossie is not the oldest cat on record. The record belongs to Creme Puff, a mixed tabby from Austin, Texas, who lived from August 3, 1967, to August 6, 2005, marking an astonishing 38 years and 3 days lifespan.