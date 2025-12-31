Female MPs in Japan rally for basic necessity: More restrooms

A pressing infrastructural issue in Japan’s parliament is signalling at the slow pace of gender equality in the nation’s politics.

Around 60 female lawmakers, including Prime Sanae Takaichi, have submitted a petition needing more women’s toilets in the Diet building.

As the problem got highlighted, it came to know there was only one women’s restroom with two stalls for 73 women in the lower house near the main chamber. Due to this, they have to face long queues before sessions.

Opposition lawmaker Yasuko Komiyama said, “Before plenary sessions start, truly so many women lawmakers have to form long queues.”

The imbalance is architectural and historical. The diet building was completed in 1936, nearly a decade before women gained the right to vote.

In comparison to nine women’s facilities with just 22 stalls and, men’s lower house has 12 men’s rooms with 67 stalls.

This gender inequality is deep rooted in Japan. Despite electing a woman Prime Minister and a record number of women in parliament, Japan ranks 118th globally in gender parity.

There’s still sexist rhetoric for women in politics. Even Takaichi’s own cabinet includes only two other women.