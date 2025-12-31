Galaxy S26 design leaks show Samsung imitating its popular 2025 models

2026 is around the corner, and it's taking us closer to the possible Galaxy Unpacked, and while we relish these final moments bracing for New Year's Eve, Galaxy S26's fresh design leaks suggest that Samsung seems to be imitating some of the most prominent smartphones of 2025.

As the new leak has given us a good idea of what the Galaxy S26 will look like in its final form factor, the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to take place a little later this time, meaning the Galaxy S26's launch would be pushed back a few weeks.

A handful of posts by OnLeaks, a renowned leaker with a history of precise predictions, on Twitter (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S26 series will look more than a little like the Galaxy S25 series.

Galaxy S26 dummy units suggest familiar design as Galaxy Z Fold

The headlining difference between the Galaxy S25 series and Galaxy S26 is that the latter's camera bumps will look like the ones on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones, with three individual camera lenses enclosed in a pill-shaped camera bump.

The prolific tipster posted images that are purportedly of dummy units for the Galaxy S26 series. Those uninitiated should note that dummy units aren’t functional, but they do signify final designs and dimensions.

The appearance of Galaxy S26 dummy units validates previous leaks, including stylised renders of the phones that were spotted in a One UI 8.5 build earlier this month.

One of OnLeaks’s tweets shows still images of what appear to be dummy units for the S26 and the S26 Ultra. The units look like the genuine article, apart from missing the typical Samsung branding and featuring a round cutout under the Ultra’s periscope telephoto camera, where a square one is expected.

Another tweet features a video of what looks like the Galaxy S26 Ultra in two different colourways. These units, too, resemble real phones, but the impression that they’re dummies remains in place.

While the chances of an Unpacked event in the coming January are less, one may expect the Galaxy maker to hold an event for its upcoming Galaxy S26 phones in February.