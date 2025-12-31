In pictures: Fireworks, festivities as world welcomes 2026

As 2026 officially starts across the world in a carefully timed sequence, beginning in the Pacific and moving westward, as countries marked the New Year with fireworks, prayers, traditions, and moments of reflection.

Kiribati and Samoa: First to welcome 2026

The Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, especially its Line Islands, became the first place on Earth to enter 2026, followed by Samoa.

There were intimate celebrations with traditions rituals and family gatherings.

Fireworks in Kiribati

New Zealand: Fireworks light the sky

Next, New Zealand ushered in the New Year. In Auckland, thousands gathered as fireworks were launched from the SkyTower. It is the country’s tallest structure.

Fireworks at Sky Tower, New Zealand

Australia: Fireworks amid reflection

Just hours later, Australia’s east coast including Sydney, welcomed 2026 with its iconic harbor fireworks over the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. However, amid the celebrations moment of silence were observed for Bondi Beach victims.

New Year celeberations in Australia

East Asia: Japan, South Korea, and China

Japan marked the New Year known as Shogastu with traditional bell ringing ceremonies at midnight.

Traditional bell ringing ceremony in Japan

While in South Korea, people gathered at Seoul’s Bosingak Pavilion, where a massive bell was rung as fireworks illuminated the sky.

South Korea traditional bell ringing

China welcomed 2026 with light shows, celebrations in temples, drum performances and official addresses highlighting national achievements.

New Year celeberations in China

Southeast Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines

Across Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, the New Year celebrations included fireworks, drone displays, and street performances.

South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal

As midnight struck across the subcontinent, South Asia rang in the New Year with fireworks, concerts, and public gatherings.

In cities like Mumbai and New Delhi, people gathered to watch the final sunset of 2025 before celebrating the arrival of 2026.

As of now, NewYear celebrations are about to hit the Europe and the Americas. However, plans have already been made to welcome 2026. The last populated places to enter 2026 will be American Samoa, Niue, and the Midway Islands.