Prince William says 'let love above all guide us forward'

Kensington Palace, on behalf of Prince William, has shared a heartfelt poem to mark this year’s Armistice Day Service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Sharing the poem on social media handles, Prince William paid tribute to the war heroes saying, “We must cherish what they fought to protect, and let love, above all, guide us forward.”

Advertisement

The post was shared with caption “A Sonnet For Us All.”

“A poem for this year’s Armistice Day Service at the National Memorial Arboretum, created by the Arboretum’s Poet-in-Residence Arji Manuelpillai.”

Prince William says “As we come together to remember, it feels more important than ever to reflect on the courage, compassion, and sacrifice of all those who have served in defence of our freedom.”

The Prince of Wales continued, “We must cherish what they fought to protect, and let love, above all, guide us forward.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, one royal fan says, “Beautiful words.”

Another said, “Touching and warm words. Thank you!”

The third said, “This is truly beautiful. A powerful reminder that remembrance isn’t just about looking back, but about carrying forward the values of courage, unity, and compassion that so many gave their lives to protect.”

“Thank you for sharing this — it touches the heart and soul, especially in times when we need to be reminded of the strength found in love and humanity.”