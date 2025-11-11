US senate passes bill to end shutdown, but will House agree?

The U.S. senate voted 60-40 Monday night, November 10, to pass a compromise bill that would end the longest government shutdown in American history, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives where its fate rests with Speaker Mike Johnson and the Republican majority.

The voting was done after weeks of political stalemate that has left thousands of federal workers without pay, disturbed air travel, and threatened SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

The bill will restore funding through January 30 and will offer full-year funding for several major agencies including the Department of Agriculture, Veterans Affairs, and military construction projects.

What the bill contains

The compromise legislation represents a temporary truce instead of a permanent solution. It would:

Immediately restore pay for furloughed federal workers

Fund the SNAP food assistance program through September 2026

Prevent President Trump's proposed workforce downsizing until January 30

Set up a December vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies affecting 24 million Americans

Maintain current spending levels, adding approximately $1.8 trillion annually to the national debt

What happens next

The House will return on Wednesday, November 12, with votes expected as early as 4:00 PM ET.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Mike Johnson signaled that he will bring the bill to floor, telling members to “stay tuned” for precise timing.

However, the path forward remains uncertain:

While eight Senate Democrats backed the bill, House Democrats are divided, with many angry about the lack of guaranteed health care subsidies

The US president has called the deal “very good,” reducing pressure on Republicans to oppose it

Unresolved issues

While the proposed bill promises salaries to federal workers and resumes SNAP benefits, it postpones fundamental disagreements.

The healthcare subsidies that benefit 24 million Americans remain in jeopardy, with only a promise of a December vote but no guarantee of extension.

Responding to this, US senator Bernie Sanders condemned this approach and warned that the Senate is making “a horrific situation even worse.”

If the legislation passes, it will create a temporary reprieve, setting up another possible shutdown battle in January when the stopgap funding expires and the healthcare subsidy issue comes to a head.

But for now, the bills signify the first real attempt towards ending a shut down that has stretched for 42 days and counting.