Pope Leo appoints pro-migration Bishop Ronald Hicks as New York Archbishop

Pope Leo has appointed pro-migration bishop Ronald Hicks of Joliet, Illinois, as Archbishop of New York, following the resignation of Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

According to CNN, Bishop Ronald is most outspoken on the issue of migrants and his appointment at a time of the Trump administration’s strict crackdown against immigration signals the Church’s robust approach.

The bishops leading the church in New York are often promoted to the rank of cardinals as it is an important position at national stage, both within the church and across the United States (U.S.).

Hicks has been very vocal on the issue of migration. Last month, while welcoming the U.S.Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) criticism of the White House’s policies against immigrants, the now archbishop of New York said, “This letter affirms our solidarity with all our brothers and sisters as it expresses our concerns, opposition, and hopes with clarity and conviction.”

He reaffirmed the Church’s enduring commitment to human dignity and called for a meaningful migration reform.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan resigned after reaching the maximum age allowed to hold office, 75. It is mandatory for bishops to resign after reaching 75. His resignation has now been accepted by Pope Leo.

Cardinal Dolan has been one of the most prominent Catholic leaders in the U.S. but he recently drew criticism for likening the slain political commentator Charlie Kirk to Saint Paul the Apostle.