FIFA video game to return in 2026, but exclusively on Netflix

Popular soccer video game FIFA is set to return, but exclusively on Netflix. The comeback has long been awaited by football video game enthusiasts.

FIFA went offline several years ago after it parted ways with EA.

The most surprising part of FIFA's return is that a streaming platform, Netflix, is hosting its revival instead of a major game studio.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino expressed excitement about the collaboration with Netflix Games, stating that the FIFA remake marks "the beginning of a new era of digital football."

He emphasised that it will be available for free to Netflix subscribers, representing a significant milestone for FIFA.

The announcement of FIFA on Netflix met with mixed reactions, and some fans expressed concerns about the mobile-first approach.

To exclusively offer FIFA next year, Netflix has acquired the rights to develop the forthcoming football super hit.

The freshly sealed team-up comes after EA stopped using the FIFA name in 2023 due to licensing issues, rebranding its franchise as EA Sports FC.

Who is developing FIFA game for Netflix?

FIFA for Netflix will be developed by Delphi Interactive, based in California, a studio that has yet to release a video game, and is scheduled for launch ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Netflix subscribers will be able to play FIFA online through the Netflix app on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on select TVs using their phones as controllers.